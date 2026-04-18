DOJ indicts former Bamban mayor Alice Guo for Anti-Dummy Law violation

The latest ruling came after the DOJ granted a motion for reconsideration filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which sought to reinstate the Anti-Dummy Law charge.

While the DOJ reversed its earlier dismissal of the complaint, it maintained its previous finding to pursue charges for falsification of public documents.

The case originated from an investigation conducted by the NBI-Dagupan District Office into the incorporation and operations of 3LIN Q-Farm Inc., a company based in Pangasinan.

Authorities alleged that some of the firm’s incorporators misrepresented their identities and nationalities to bypass constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership of land in the Philippines.

In its motion, the NBI argued that the respondents used falsified documents and simulated stockholdings to make the company appear compliant with Philippine laws, allowing it to enjoy the rights and privileges of a domestic corporation.

The bureau also cautioned that dismissing the Anti-Dummy Law complaint on the basis that land acquisitions were made prior to the company’s incorporation could set a dangerous precedent, potentially creating a loophole that would enable violators to evade liability.

Acting on these arguments, the DOJ agreed to include the Anti-Dummy Law violation in the charges, resulting in the filing of new information against Guo and her co-respondents.