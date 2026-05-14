CDC cites 85 employees during 33rd anniversary

Devanadera also cited workforce upgrading in relation to employee development programs being implemented by the corporation, adding, “Upgrading the service means upgrading yourself—and in doing so, we also upgrade the capability of Clark Development Corporation.”

She also said that CDC is pursuing partnerships and programs that allow employees to earn academic units in addition to attending training activities. “The world has become very competitive. The only way forward is to continuously enhance capacity and capability,” the CDC chief said.

CDC Chairman Edgardo Pamintuan, in a separate address, said Clark’s transformation from the period following the withdrawal of United States military forces to its current position as a major investment and employment hub was sustained by decades of public service and institutional continuity.

He said Clark’s resilience through economic and structural shifts reflected the collective contribution of its workforce, which enabled the corporation to adapt to changes in national and global economic conditions.

Also present at the ceremony were CDC Board members Atty. Pablo De Borja and Vice Admiral Ferdinand Golez AFP (Ret), as well as the corporation’s vice presidents, senior executives and management officials.

Under Republic Act No. 7227, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) manages the Clark Special Economic Zone as the implementing arm of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. The zone has over 1,200 locators and a workforce of more than 150,000.