Tremor victims get payment relief

The earthquake has left dozens dead and thousands displaced.

“In line with President Marcos’ directive to immediately assist our fellow Filipinos affected by the earthquake, we instructed our key shelter agencies to begin implementing a housing amortization moratorium for qualified beneficiaries,” Aliling said.

Pag-IBIG immediately deployed two Pag-IBIG on Wheels mobile branches to General Santos City and Dipolog City to assist affected members, while NHA teams were sent to conduct damage assessments and process emergency shelter assistance.

Aliling also ordered DHSUD regional offices to activate their shelter clusters and coordinate with local government units, the Office of Civil Defense, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, and other agencies to assess the damage to housing and identify families in need of immediate shelter assistance.

He likewise directed DHSUD Regional Office XII to conduct rapid assessments in affected communities, particularly in areas placed under a state of calamity.

“We continue to coordinate with local governments and other government agencies to ensure that we can immediately address the housing needs of families affected by the earthquake,” Aliling said.