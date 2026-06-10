Pampanga solon donates lot for Angeles barangay daycare center

The donation was formalized through the signing of a Deed of Donation at the Barangay Sapalibutad Hall, where Lazatin said the property currently occupied by the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team headquarters will serve as the future site of the daycare facility.

The property is owned by Biotop Philippines Agriculture Co., where Lazatin serves as president, and was formally turned over to Barangay Captain Cristina Pineda, transferring ownership to the barangay government.

Present during the signing were Angeles City Councilor Arvin Suller; Barangay Sapalibutad council members Ed Dalusung, Jay-ar Bunyi, Marianne Panlilio, Danilo Pingul, Wilson Paras, Rico Camaya, Enrico Quiazon, and Mohammad D. Catacutan; Barangay Secretary Paula Baluyut; former Barangay Kagawad Edwin Yanga; and Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel.

Biotop Philippines Agriculture Co. Inc. is an animal feed mill company based in Central Luzon and owned by the Lazatin family.