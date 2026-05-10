Project EduCare’s day care center supports early childhood development

“For us at Aboitiz Foods, ‘nourishing the future’ is about making a meaningful impact for generations to come,” said Revantad, hinting of the daycare center’s ultimate intentions.

The company is not just in the business of nourishing the body but also the mind. It has Project Educare, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) program that supports access to quality education in underserved communities and equips young people with knowledge and opportunities by investing in learning infrastructure, tools and resources.

Through Project Educare, the once cramped and poorly ventilated plywood classroom underwent a makeover and turned into a new concrete facility. It is now a brighter, modern space equipped with toys and learning tools that will help nurture the social, emotional, physical, language and cognitive development of children up to age five. It will certainly help build strong foundations during their formative years.

Meanwhile, barangay chairwoman Nilda Hamoy sees hope and opportunity that the daycare offers to 50 children who will use the facility this year.

“This will remain a reminder of our role in improving education and in giving a brighter future for the next generation,” Hamoy said.

In constructing the daycare center, Aboitiz Foods directly supports Republic Act 12199, also known as the Early Childhood Care and Development System Act, which promotes a child’s long-term learning and well-being.

Project Educare also supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. By integrating its CSR program into its regional expansion, Aboitiz Foods ensures that as it scales, the people it serves thrive alongside it — nourishing the future together.

Aboitiz Foods operates across eight countries: the Philippines, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brunei. Through its subsidiaries, Pilmico and Gold Coin, Aboitiz Foods integrates the value chain, from trading, feeds, specialty nutrition and food.