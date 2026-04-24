‘Luntiang Bukas’ delivers land, housing support to Western Visayas

Under the initiative, 820 land titles were awarded across the region, including 647 agricultural patents, 142 residential titles, and 31 special patents benefiting farmers, residents, and institutions in Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo.

Secretary Cuna said the program seeks to address long-standing issues in land tenure while promoting greener, safer, and more resilient communities.

The campaign is anchored on four pillars: land access for families, climate-ready housing, expanded green spaces, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

As part of the rollout, beneficiaries also received seedlings, while select social enterprises were recognized for their contributions to community development.

In parallel ceremonies, the Iloilo City government distributed rice subsidies to 100 beneficiaries under the Local Government Support Fund and turned over Certificates of Entitlement to recipients of the city’s Climate Resilient Housing Program.

Additional housing support was extended through approved Pag-IBIG housing loans for beneficiaries of the Kauswagan Residences Condominium project.

The Iloilo Provincial Government under Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. likewise awarded Certificates of Entitlement to beneficiaries under its Purok Resilience Program.

City Mayor Raisa Treñas said the city’s participation reflects its broader commitment to sustainability and resilience, noting that the initiative aligns with Iloilo’s long-term vision of becoming one of the country’s most livable and climate-adaptive urban centers.

For many recipients, the event marked a significant milestone. One of them was Alejandre Alolod Pilarca, head teacher of Valderrama Elementary School in Antique, whose institution received a Special Patent—granting legal recognition to land occupied by the school.

Pilarca said the award provides long-awaited security for the school community and underscores the value of government efforts to formalize land ownership for public institutions.