Over 1K schools damaged after Mindanao quake, says DepEd

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspected two heavily affected schools in General Santos City on Wednesday to expedite recovery efforts.

During visits to Romana C. Acharon Central Elementary School and General Santos City National High School, engineers briefed the officials on the structural integrity of the buildings and the scope of necessary repairs.

The disaster struck just as the school year began, leaving education officials to balance academic schedules with safety concerns.

According to department data, South Cotabato recorded the highest number of damaged facilities with 194 schools, followed by North Cotabato with 172 and Sultan Kudarat with 157.

DepEd estimates that at least P245.8 million will be required for debris clearing, cleanup, and minor repairs. Initial response funds are currently being processed to address urgent needs while comprehensive structural evaluations continue.