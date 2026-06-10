'Linda Walker' star inspires Filipino students to dream big

Speaking to members of the media, Zhang shared a message rooted in a familiar Chinese saying.

"In China, there's this saying that, 'Education could change your destiny,'" she said through an interpreter.

She encouraged young Filipinos to view education as a pathway to opportunity and personal growth.

"So I encourage everybody to study hard and do your best because that could change your lives," she said.

Although her character Linda Walker is celebrated for exceptional intelligence and academic excellence, Zhang believes the character's greatest qualities are determination and courage.

"I'd like to take the role of Linda Walker. She's very persevering, brave and never backs out. She always does her very best. So maybe Linda Walker could be a very great role model," she said.

The actress also highlighted the importance of mental health, reminding students that success should never come at the expense of their well-being.

"For those who are dealing with mental health problems, it's very important to take care of your health because if you have good health you could do anything," she said.

During her stay, Zhang visited historical and educational sites, met students and interacted with fans who helped turn Linda Walker into a social media phenomenon in the Philippines.

Despite her packed itinerary, she described the experience as one of the highlights of her career.

"I was very happy. I really enjoyed doing all of these. Everybody was so warm and friendly," she said. "It was really busy, the itinerary is really full but I really enjoy what I'm doing."

"It is one of the greatest highlights of my life," she added.

Zhang also expressed sympathy for communities affected by the recent Mindanao earthquake, encouraging Filipinos to remain hopeful.

"These disasters really happen, but as humans, we should continue to stay strong because these are natural disasters and we should always believe that there's still a better tomorrow," she said.

The actress also revealed that she would welcome the opportunity to appear in a Philippine production.

"It would be my honor if I could have that opportunity here," she said.

Ending on a lighter note, Zhang reminded fans that she is more than the viral character that introduced her to Filipino audiences.

"I also starred in many short dramas. I invite you all to please check it out so you'll know I'm not AI. I'm a living, breathing human being," she joked.