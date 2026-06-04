Is Manila ready for Marquis Wu'an?

From “oppa” to “gege,” Manila may soon be falling head over heels for a new leading man.

Chinese heartthrob Zhang Linghe, the actor currently making fans across Asia weak in the knees with his portrayal of Marquis Xie Zheng in the hit drama Pursuit of Jade, is reportedly expected to visit the Philippines next year, according to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan on Wednesday, 4 June.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has already extended an invitation, sending fans into a frenzy over the possibility of seeing the actor in person. As exciting as the news sounds, no official details have been released yet regarding when, where, or how the visit could happen. For now, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled and stay tuned for further announcements.

And if recent events are any indication, Zhang's arrival could spark an unforgettable fan moment.

Recently, social media footage from Nanning in southern China showed massive crowds gathering for a scheduled Molsion eyewear event featuring the actor. The turnout became so overwhelming that glass doors outside the shopping center reportedly shattered as eager fans waited for a glimpse of the star. Videos also showed balconies and walkways packed with supporters hoping to catch sight of him.

The event was eventually canceled for safety reasons and moved online.

In a statement, Zhang Linghe's studio apologized for the inconvenience and emphasized that fans' safety would always remain the top priority.

The overwhelming turnout only proves what fans already know: Zhang Linghe isn't just another rising actor — he's one of China's hottest stars right now.

The 28-year-old actor has captivated audiences worldwide through his striking visuals, effortless charm, and ability to bring emotionally layered characters to life. His popularity skyrocketed after starring opposite Tian Xiwei in Pursuit of Jade, the historical romance and political drama that has become one of the most talked-about Chinese series of the year.

As the stoic yet deeply devoted Marquis Xie Zheng, Zhang delivered countless scenes that left viewers crying, screaming, and replaying episodes long after they aired. Combined with his undeniable chemistry with Tian Xiwei, the drama helped cement his status as one of the most sought-after leading men in Chinese entertainment today.

But Pursuit of Jade is only one chapter in his growing success story.

Fans have also fallen for him in dramas such as Love Between Fairy and Devil, My Journey to You, The Princess Royal, The Best Thing and Our Generation, further proving that his appeal goes far beyond a single breakout role.

And the Zhang Linghe era is far from over.

The actor is set to return to screens with two highly anticipated dramas: Overdo alongside Wang Churan, and The Road to Glory with Lin Yun — projects that are already generating buzz among fans eager for their next Zhang Linghe obsession.

For now, Manila fans can only dream about what a Philippine visit might look like. One thing is certain: if Zhang Linghe finally lands in the capital, expect screaming crowds, sold-out appearances, and countless fans ready to trade their "oppa" playlists for full-fledged "gege" devotion.

Consider yourselves warned, Manila — your next leading man crush may be arriving sooner than you think.