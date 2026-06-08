'Linda Walker' star visits Manila to promote education

From the digital screen to the heart of the Philippine capital, Chinese actress Zhang Yingfei, widely recognized by fans as “Linda Walker” from the hit microdrama The Heiress Who Won with Brains, paid a special visit to Manila City Hall.
Her trip to the Philippines went beyond a celebrity appearance. Invited by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII), Zhang joined efforts to promote the campaign “Education for a Better Future,” highlighting the transformative power of learning in shaping lives and communities.
The visit underscored the message that while entertainment can inspire, education remains one of the strongest foundations for progress, opportunity and social development.