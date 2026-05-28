Viral Chinese actress ‘Linda Walker’ to visit Philippines next month

Chinese actress Zhang Yingfei, known to Filipino audiences as the viral “Linda Walker” from the hit vertical drama The Heiress Who Won With Brains, is set to visit the Philippines next month.

The 22-year-old actress will be in the country from 8 to 11 June for the “Education for a Better Future” advocacy campaign organized by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. in time for the reopening of classes nationwide.