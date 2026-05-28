Viral Chinese actress ‘Linda Walker’ to visit Philippines next month

Chinese actress Zhang Yingfei, known to Filipino audiences as the viral “Linda Walker” from the hit vertical drama The Heiress Who Won With Brains, is set to visit the Philippines next month.
The 22-year-old actress will be in the country from 8 to 11 June for the “Education for a Better Future” advocacy campaign organized by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. in time for the reopening of classes nationwide.
According to the organization, Zhang is expected to visit selected schools across Metro Manila to encourage students and promote the value of education.
She is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Isko Moreno at Manila City Hall and visit heritage sites such as Intramurosand Binondo.
Zhang rose to popularity among Filipino viewers after Tagalog-dubbed clips of the drama circulated widely on social media, turning her character Linda Walker into an online sensation.