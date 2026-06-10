Guermali, Ubas make presence felt

CAPAS, Tarlac — Filipino-American runner Yacine Guermali made the most of his one and only event early Wednesday morning, ruling the men’s 5000-meter race handily to kick off the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium here.

With barely three days to prepare after arriving in Manila last from the United States last Sunday, Guermali, took the early lead and never looked back in running away with the gold in a time of 14 minutes and 15.34 seconds to top the event for the third time in a row.