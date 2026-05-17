Guermali breaks own 3000m mark

Yacine Guermali reset the men’s national 3,000-meter record anew after clocking seven minutes and 46.62 seconds in the Seiko Golden Grand Prix on Sunday in Tokyo.

Guermali, 26, surpassed his previous time of 7:51.19 set in 2024 at the Gyulai István Memorial in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

The Filipino-Moroccan distance runner finished eighth out of 16 participants in this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold-level series.