Defensor skips probe, shuns subpoenas

“Is there an investigation for a possible criminal offense against my client? If there is, then file a case already. We’re not going to honor another subpoena from the NBI, especially if this is harassment,” Topacio told reporters.

He added that if authorities believe Defensor should be cited for contempt, they should bring the matter before the courts.

Test in court

“Now, if you think you should go to court and cite us for contempt, we will prepare our defenses there. But if this is simply to harass him, that is already obvious,” Topacio said.

The lawyer also argued that allegations of bribery should be tested in court rather than through public accusations, saying anyone can claim that money was exchanged for favors.