Defensor skips probe, shuns subpoenas

Former lawmaker Mike Defensor failed to appear before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday despite a subpoena requiring him to attend an investigation into allegations that he bribed witnesses linked to the flood control anomaly controversy.
Instead, Defensor was represented by his lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, who questioned the NBI’s actions and declared that his client would no longer comply with future subpoenas from the bureau.
“Is there an investigation for a possible criminal offense against my client? If there is, then file a case already. We’re not going to honor another subpoena from the NBI, especially if this is harassment,” Topacio told reporters.
He added that if authorities believe Defensor should be cited for contempt, they should bring the matter before the courts.
Test in court
“Now, if you think you should go to court and cite us for contempt, we will prepare our defenses there. But if this is simply to harass him, that is already obvious,” Topacio said.
The lawyer also argued that allegations of bribery should be tested in court rather than through public accusations, saying anyone can claim that money was exchanged for favors.