Alvin Co and Belinda Vergara made their presence felt as they emerged victorious in the 2nd Councilor Mon Yupangco Cup Bowling Tournament recently at the Paeng’s Midtown Bowl inside Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita, Manila.

Co conquered the men’s division while former champion Toto Abear grabbed the first runner-up and Manny Inserto settled for the second-place honors of this charity event organized by the Community Chest Foundation Inc. (ComChest) and in cooperation with the Skaran-Karate Association of the Philippines (SIKAP).