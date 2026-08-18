Alvin Co and Belinda Vergara made their presence felt as they emerged victorious in the 2nd Councilor Mon Yupangco Cup Bowling Tournament recently at the Paeng’s Midtown Bowl inside Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita, Manila.
Co conquered the men’s division while former champion Toto Abear grabbed the first runner-up and Manny Inserto settled for the second-place honors of this charity event organized by the Community Chest Foundation Inc. (ComChest) and in cooperation with the Skaran-Karate Association of the Philippines (SIKAP).
In the distaff side, Vergara clinched the championship trophy while Yolly Johnston and Erin Diwas secured the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up honors.
No less than Manila Councilor and Comcast president Mon Yupangco delivered the opening remarks while Inserto, the ComChest treasurer and SIKAP president, recited the oath of sportsmanship, marking the start of the tourney that demonstrated exceptional talent, determination and sportsmanship of all the competitors.
Meanwhile, lawyer Ed Canlas, the corporate secretary of ComChest, delivered the closing message of the event which will have its third leg this October.