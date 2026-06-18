Anatomy of the perfect tee: 5 ways to wear Aeropastale T-shirts

The off-duty uniform

There’s a reason the graphic tee and denim combination never falls out of favor. It’s relaxed, uncomplicated and always relevant. The Comfort Fit Graphic Tee, featuring collegiate-inspired branding, delivers a nostalgic Americana feel that aligns perfectly with fashion’s ongoing obsession with varsity influences.

Style it with relaxed denim and classic sneakers for an easy everyday look. For a more intentional finish, roll the sleeves slightly and opt for a subtle French tuck to create shape without sacrificing the laid-back attitude.

Elevated everyday

The modern approach to smart casual is all about balance. Structured tailoring paired with relaxed essentials creates a look that feels polished without appearing overly formal.

Layer a Comfort Fit Tee beneath an oversized blazer and pair it with tailored trousers or refined chinos. The contrast between clean tailoring and a casual base layer brings a contemporary edge that feels equally suited to creative workspaces and weekend plans.

Complete the look with sleek loafers or minimalist leather sneakers for a finish that’s understated yet considered.

Refined streetwear

Streetwear continues to evolve beyond logos and hype, leaning into proportion, silhouette and thoughtful styling. The Boxy Fit Logo Pocket Tee taps into this shift with its relaxed shape and subtle branding, making it an ideal foundation for a directional wardrobe.

Pair it with cargo trousers, oversized denim or tailored shorts to play with volume and shape. Accessories remain essential: a structured cap, silver jewelry and a crossbody bag add depth while maintaining an effortless feel.

The key is confidence in proportion. Oversized doesn’t mean oversized everything. Balance creates impact.

The new layering formula

Layering remains one of fashion’s most effective styling tools regardless of season. The Boxy Polo Shirt offers a sport-inspired perspective that feels both timeless and current.