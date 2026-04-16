Maranan named PNPA chief amid PNP reshuffle

Maranan replaced Brig. Gen. Andrei Dizon, who was transferred to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) following an alleged hazing incident on 3 April.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Evangelista Abad was designated as the new regional director of PRO 7, while Brig. Gen. Arnold Casingal Santiago was appointed acting district director of the Manila Police District, replacing Abad.