Maranan named PNPA chief amid PNP reshuffle

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reassigned three senior officials in a reorganization ordered by PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.
Under the 15 April order, Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, former regional director of Police Regional Office 7 (Central Visayas), was named acting director of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).
Maranan replaced Brig. Gen. Andrei Dizon, who was transferred to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) following an alleged hazing incident on 3 April.
Brig. Gen. Arnold Evangelista Abad was designated as the new regional director of PRO 7, while Brig. Gen. Arnold Casingal Santiago was appointed acting district director of the Manila Police District, replacing Abad.
Aside from Dizon, eight other police personnel were also reassigned to PHAU. These include six commissioned officers and three non-commissioned officers: two colonels, two police majors, two senior master sergeants, one chief master sergeant, and one brigadier general.
Police personnel placed under PHAU are considered to be in a floating status.