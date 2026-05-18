U.S. exec visits site of planned Clark AI hub

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and chief executive officer Jake Bingcang and Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo accompanied Helberg during the inspection.

The planned industrial hub is expected to support emerging industries in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and future-ready technologies.

The facility will rise inside a 4,000-acre Economic Security Zone being developed within New Clark City as a center for AI innovation, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technology supply chains.

Dubbed the “Golden Node,” the project is envisioned as a framework for AI-native investment acceleration.

The development will focus on processing critical minerals such as nickel, cobalt and copper, while advancing local semiconductor packaging and AI-driven cloud and computing infrastructure.

The BCDA and Board of Investments are targeting groundbreaking and operational rollout before the end of 2028.

Located within the Luzon Economic Corridor, the proposed site sits between the New Clark City Sports Hub and Clark International Airport.