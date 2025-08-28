Boeing 737 makes emergency landing after tire explosion

A Norwegian flight faced a terrifying start when a tire reportedly exploded shortly after takeoff, compelling the pilots to perform an emergency landing.

The Boeing 737 had just departed from Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, heading to Paris, France, when passengers described hearing a loud explosion, causing immediate alarm on board.

“During takeoff, a tire explosion occurred,” Sara Eriksson, press manager at Sweden’s Maritime and Flight Control Center (JRCC), told New York Post.

The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation. Experts say aircraft tires can rupture for a variety of reasons, including debris on the runway, overheating, or improper inflation according to Daily Express.

Passengers described the landing as unsettling, though authorities confirmed that the plane touched down safely and no injuries were reported.

This incident highlights the critical role of aircraft maintenance and pre-flight inspections, particularly regarding tires, which endure immense pressure during takeoff and landing.