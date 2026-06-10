Balisacan vows support as labor risks grow

Balisacan said authorities are closely monitoring the impact of recent disruptions, including tensions in the Middle East, the effects of El Niño, and the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao, all of which could affect employment and income opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

“The latest labor market indicators reflect both the challenges confronting the economy and the resilience of Filipino workers and businesses,” Balisacan said.

He said assistance programs are being rolled out through the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) framework, while the inter-agency El Niño Task Force will be reconvened to help protect jobs, particularly in agriculture and other vulnerable sectors.

Beyond immediate relief measures, Balisacan said the government is focusing on creating quality jobs by attracting investments in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, renewable energy and digital services. He added that initiatives like the Luzon Economic Corridor are expected to support long-term employment growth and strengthen economic competitiveness.

“The government is strengthening partnerships with the private sector to expand apprenticeship opportunities, improve certification systems, and support worker mobility toward high-value industries such as advanced electronics, renewable energy, and digital services,” he said.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed unemployment rose to 4.7 percent in April from 4.1 percent a year earlier, while underemployment increased to 15.2 percent from 14.6 percent. Despite the softer labor conditions, total employment expanded to 48.89 million from 48.67 million a year ago, reflecting continued job creation in parts of the economy.

Balisacan said the government is also working to integrate job-formalization pathways into employment programs such as TUPAD to help workers transition into more stable and productive jobs. “These initiatives are essential to building a more resilient labor market that can withstand shocks while creating better opportunities for Filipino workers,” he said.