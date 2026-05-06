Phl unemployment dips 5%

The Philippine unemployment rate eased slightly in March to 5.0 percent, though government data released Wednesday suggests that job quality and long-term stability remain significant challenges for the workforce.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s latest Labor Force Survey, the jobless rate dipped from 5.1 percent in February, leaving approximately 2.58 million Filipinos without work.

Despite the month-on-month improvement, the rate remains notably higher than the 3.9 percent recorded in March 2025, indicating that the labor market has yet to fully stabilize at pre-volatility levels.