Manufacturing losses drive Central Visayas unemployment at 3.8%

The regional economic disruptions also pushed the unemployment rate up to 3.8 percent in 2025, an increase from the 3.1 percent recorded in 2024. This left approximately 115,000 people jobless, up from 94,000 the prior year.

Consequently, the overall employment rate for Central Visayas contracted slightly to 96.2 percent from 96.9 percent, representing a loss of about 20,000 jobs as the total number of employed persons fell to 2.93 million.

The impact of the economic downturn varied sharply across the region’s provinces and highly urbanized cities.

Lapu-Lapu City recorded the highest labor force participation rate at 67.3 percent but simultaneously suffered the region’s highest unemployment rate at 5.3 percent and the lowest overall employment rate at 94.7 percent.