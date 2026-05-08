Economy avoids stagflation — for now: DEPDev

On Thursday, it reported gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 2.8 percent in the first quarter — the weakest in five years, or since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic — both reflecting the impact of the ongoing energy crisis.

However, unemployment eased from 5.1 percent in February to 5.0 percent in March. While still higher than the 3.9 percent posted a year earlier, Balisacan noted the figure remains far below pandemic-era peaks.

Unemployment hasn’t yet reached past high levels

“Unemployment still hasn’t reached the highs of the past, and we are seeing improvements in job quality over the last three years,” he said.

Both inflation and GDP growth have been adversely affected by the Middle East crisis. Domestic fuel prices climbed into the triple-digit-per-liter range, raising costs across goods and services, slowing production as businesses face higher operating expenses, and eroding consumer purchasing power.