Andrew E celebrates daughter's graduation milestone

Sharing the proud moment on social media, the veteran performer praised his daughter for the dedication and perseverance that helped her complete the rigorous academic program.

"Thank you so much anak Jassley for making us feel the happiness of seeing you accomplish this beautiful graduation," Andrew E wrote.

He also expressed gratitude for the pride and joy his daughter has brought to their family.

"We love you for bringing the laurels of pride and joy for the family," he added.

The artist reflected on Jassley's determination, crediting her "strong will and true perseverance" for reaching the milestone.

As Jassley begins a new chapter, Andrew E's heartfelt tribute offered a glimpse of the entertainer in his role as a proud father, celebrating one of life's most meaningful achievements: watching his child succeed.