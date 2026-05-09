Aiko Melendez on Motherhood: ‘It Was All Worth It’

“I remember I was 23 years old when I got pregnant with Andre, I was at the peak of my career,” she shared.

“It was very chaotic at first but I never had a doubt whether I would continue my pregnancy with Andre or not because I knew in my heart that I would really choose to have him.”

“Come what may, whether my career gets ruined or not, I will still choose him.”

At the time, Aiko and actor Jomari Yllana, Andre’s father, were no longer together. The actress admitted that revealing her pregnancy became headline news, especially with a movie set for release during that period.

“I remember calling up Carmina Villarroel and Gelli de Belen and telling them, ‘Hey, I’m pregnant,’” she recalled.

“So everything became really chaotic and it became big news at that time when I announced that I was pregnant.”

“A lot of people felt sorry for me, but for me personally, I said I would never regret it because that’s my child.”

Despite the pressure and uncertainty surrounding her personal life, Aiko said everything changed the moment she finally held her son in her arms.

“The first time I saw Andre and held him in my arms, it was just tears, and that was one of the happiest moments of my life,” she said.

“And looking at him, I told myself it was all worth it even if I lost my career at that time, it’s all worth it.”

“And I will never regret the time when I gave birth to Andre.”

Years later, motherhood would continue to shape Aiko in ways she never expected. Though her marriage to Jomari eventually ended, she revealed that some of the most important lessons about family and healing came from her son himself.

One memory remains especially close to her heart.

“As time went by and Andre was growing up, one thing I will never forget was the time when his father and I were already having problems,” she shared.

“There’s this one Sunday I was driving and Andre was in the front seat, he held my hand and told me, ‘Mama, it’s okay not to be okay.’”

That moment changed the way she approached parenting. For Aiko, it became a reminder that children understand more than adults often think they do.

“Never, ever underestimate your children,” she advised.

“Tell them or explain to them in a way that they will understand what situation you are going through and don’t let them find out from other people.”

Now a mother of two, with daughter Marthena born in 2006, Aiko reflected on how motherhood has remained her greatest role through every triumph and heartbreak.

Speaking directly to Andre in an emotional birthday message, the actress expressed unconditional love and support for her firstborn son despite life’s imperfections and challenges.

“Never let your past define who you are,” she told him.

“Never ever let anyone think less of who you are because in our eyes, you are the best.”

She added, “We may not be a complete family, but I am trying my best to fill every gap and every shortcoming that other people could not give you.”

This Mother’s Day, Aiko’s story stands as a powerful reminder that for many mothers, love often means choosing courage over certainty — and family over everything else.