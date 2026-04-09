Honor Medal

Jan Mar Basco Panizales of Iloilo City shared to GTV News a video of him handing the money bouquet to his sister Jea at home. She could not contain her laughter; however, upon seeing coins instead of paper money in the bouquet, the video showed.

Still, Jea appreciated her brother for gifting her with P50 worth of coins.

In Cubao, Quezon City, a 51-year-old peanut vendor was surprised to receive an academic medal as he was hawking his wares on 31 March.

A video aired on GMA News showed the medal being hung around Crisanto Ordonio’s neck by none other than his own daughter while he was carrying the bucket of fried peanuts he sells to pedestrians.

Daughter Franciska Mae Ordonio, who shared the video, received the medal for graduating from senior high school with honors. Her father had to skip the ceremony in order to sell peanuts and raise money for the celebration of her graduation later that day.