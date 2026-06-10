Brownlee, Abarrientos clinch individual plums

RJ Abarrientos and Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra were feted as the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) and Best Import, respectively in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Abarrientos tallied 1147 statistical points as he bested Robert Bolick of NLEX and June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer to win his first BPC plum.

The former Ulsan Hyundai guard was also the second in his family to win the coveted award after his uncle Johnny Abarrientos – a deputy at Barangay Ginebra – won during the 1996 and 1997 Commissioner’s Cup, respectively.

As for the 38-year-old Brownlee, it is his fourth award as he is the oldest reinforcement to win the award.

They also duplicated the same Ginebra sweep of the award during the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup when Brownlee and Scottie Thompson were the toast of the mid-season conference.