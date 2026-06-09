Yulo, Gawilan named to Toyota's Global Team Asia lineup

The seven-member regional lineup, announced Tuesday, features athletes from six Southeast Asian countries and includes two new para-athletes: Indonesian para cyclist Muhammad Fadli Imamuddin and Malaysian para-athletics sprinter Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi.

Yulo and Gawilan, who joined the program in 2024, will continue representing the Philippines under Toyota's regional "Move Your World" platform, which promotes inclusion, mobility and community development through sport.

Since 2018, Toyota has partnered with more than 20 athletes across Asia, supporting competitors who exemplify excellence while using their influence to create positive social impact.

"As Toyota continues to evolve, its athlete partnerships remain a key expression of its Move Your World philosophy, where mobility extends beyond movement to create access, opportunity and progress within communities," the company said.

Each athlete will also continue participating in Toyota's Dual Hero Projects, an initiative that pairs athletes with community programs aligned with causes they champion.

In the Philippines, Gawilan previously led a nationwide coastal cleanup and mangrove restoration campaign that mobilized more than 1,300 volunteers across 33 sites and planted over 10,000 mangroves.

Yulo, meanwhile, has worked with Toyota through the "Start Your Impossible" Gymnastics Camp, a youth development program designed to give aspiring gymnasts access to training and mentorship while encouraging them to pursue their goals.

Toyota Motor Asia Vice President Preston Tan said the athletes embody resilience and the power of sport to inspire change.

"Across Asia, our seven Global Team Toyota Athletes embody that spirit, and it is our privilege to stand beside these athletes that continue to inspire and demonstrate how far dedication and courage can take them, both in competition and beyond," Tan said.

The company said similar athlete-led community projects will continue throughout the partnership as preparations for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games gather pace.