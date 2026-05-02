PSC delivers new gymnastics equipment

“We see a lot of young boys and girls here, as young as 3, 4, 5 years old inspired by Caloy,” Gregorio said.

“And we saw in the leadership of Ma’am Cynthia (Carrion), I know this because the president of World Gymnastics told me 10 years ago that gymnastics in the Philippines was at zero. Now, it’s one of the top in the world.”

Yulo and his younger brother Eldrew are set to represent the country in the 13th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June as well as the 20th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October and the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 10 to 17 October.