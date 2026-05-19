Toyota backs grassroots athletes through B. Hope Asia Jr. Clinic

A key highlight is the B. Hope Asia Jr. Clinic on 23 May, where children of varying skill levels will receive training from professional B.LEAGUE players. Filipino basketball star Kiefer Ravena of the Yokohama B-Corsairs will also serve as a guest coach during the clinic.

“Toyota has long been committed to supporting our Filipino athletes and the growth of our local sports scene,” said Elijah Marcial, first vice president for vehicle sales operations of TMP.

Marcial said the initiative continues Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” campaign, which previously supported Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo through a gymnastics clinic for children and backed para swimmer Ernie Gawilan in environmental advocacy activities.

“The B. Hope Asia Jr Clinic is not the first time Toyota has supported Philippine basketball as TMP also supported Gilas Pilipinas as their official mobility partner for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Our support for the upcoming B.Hope Asia Jr. Clinic is another testament of our standing commitment in supporting our grassroots athletes and the development of Philippine sports,” she added.

Guests attending the event can also visit Toyota’s booth to check out the company’s latest vehicle lineup and participate in interactive games with prizes.