Remulla: Public tip, intelligence ops led to Dumlao arrest

"We commend the teams for the safe and successful implementation of the warrant. We assure the public that the DILG and the PNP are now on the road to serious reform," Remulla said during a press conference at Camp Crame.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested Dumlao at around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City, following weeks of surveillance and intelligence validation.

"Hindi namin kilala kung sinong may-ari ng bahay. Pero may informant kami na nakita siya roon. Mataas ang pader niya at maraming puno. Nakita siya roon. Tsaka namin in-act agad yung intelligence," Remulla said.

"We are investigating as of now. All we know is that he was in the house. The intelligence operative pointed it out and the mission was successful," he added.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. also acknowledged the role of the community and law enforcement personnel in tracking down the fugitive.

"We would like to thank and congratulate the community and the operating unit. Community, why? Because they gave the lead, so that we can track the fugitive," Nartatez said.

He added that investigators utilized both human intelligence and information technology tools during the operation.

Remulla said the government will process the release of the P1 million reward offered for information leading to Dumlao's arrest, recognizing the informant whose tip accelerated the operation.

Dumlao was identified as the mastermind in the kidnapping, extortion, carnapping and killing of Jee Ick Joo inside Camp Crame in 2016. The Court of Appeals reversed his acquittal by a regional trial court and sentenced him to reclusion perpetua, a conviction later affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2025.

According to Remulla, South Korean officials, including the Korean ambassador and Jee's widow, have been informed of the arrest, which he described as a significant milestone in the government's nearly decade-long pursuit of justice.

Dumlao is currently under the custody of the CIDG-National Capital Region pending the return of the warrant and the issuance of a Commitment Order that will determine where he will serve his sentence.