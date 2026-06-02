WHEN IT RAINS, IT STILL FLOODS: But Palace promises improvements

“The government’s preparations for the rainy season are continuing,” Castro said, quoting Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon.

“We are not promising that flooding will no longer occur, but we can assure the public that the agencies concerned are working together to ensure that floodwaters will recede more quickly and not remain for long periods as they did before. This is being carried out under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive in line with Oplan Kontra Baha,” Castro said.

Launched in November 2025, Oplan Kontra Baha includes waterway clearing, drainage rehabilitation, and pumping station upgrades aimed at reducing flooding in Metro Manila and other flood-prone areas.

The program was introduced after President Marcos exposed irregularities in flood control projects and ordered a review.

Castro said the administration is already seeing positive results in some areas, citing the drainage improvement along G. Araneta Avenue leading to Eulogio Rodriguez Sr. Avenue in Quezon City.

“Residents of the area have given positive feedback because during heavy rains the water now flows more efficiently into the drainage system. Previously, water would accumulate and cause flooding that lingered for long periods,” she said in a Palace briefing.

An ongoing pipe-laying project is channeling rainwater from G. Araneta Avenue to the San Juan River through large high-density polyethylene pipes, upgraded water inlets, and improved outfall structures designed to increase drainage capacity and accelerate water flow during heavy rainfall.

Castro also cited drainage improvement projects along A. Bonifacio Avenue and Taft Avenue in Manila, saying the floodwaters in those areas had receded more quickly during recent downpours.

She added that dredging, clearing, and declogging operations have been ongoing since November 2025, while DPWH maintenance crews continue to be deployed to flood affected areas during heavy rains.

Status of investigation

The flood control scandal remains a live issue with the alleged anomalies still being investigated by the Ombudsman, following the submission of evidence by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

The Marcos administration has said the probe is intended to determine who may be held liable for the irregularities in public works projects, including overpricing, ghost and substandard projects, and flawed implementation.

The issue has remained politically sensitive because it came after severe flooding last year, when several communities were inundated and government flood control programs came under intense scrutiny.

Upon assuming the leadership of the DPWH, Dizon ordered the removal of P255 billion from the agency’s proposed 2026 budget, including the entire allocation for locally funded flood control projects. The move was intended to eliminate questionable spending and redirect resources toward more transparent, strategic, and closely monitored projects.

Wet days ahead

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Tuesday the southwest monsoon, or habagat, will continue to bring rain showers across large portions of the country, particularly Luzon and Western Visayas.

Occasional rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro, while scattered rains and thunderstorms are likely across the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas.