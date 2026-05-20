During those innocent years of my life, I often wished for rain because the school’s classrooms were warm. I always wanted to wear sweaters due to my weak lungs and rain had always brought me comfort.

Now, however, rain stirs up uncomfortable feelings, as the multibillion-peso flood control project have become a divisive issue among Filipinos, making me despise rainy days.

Last Sunday, what should have been a short drive from Tandang Sora in Quezon City to Pasay City turned into a nightmare due to a sudden rain. From Elliptical Road at Quezon Avenue to Araneta Avenue and finally to España, Manila, traffic was bumper-to-bumper for hours, primarily due to the low-lying roads and the poor drainage.

I’m sure motorists were cursing and blaming the faulty flood control projects and the massive corruption and plunder that came with them. I couldn’t help but sigh and complain to myself as I gripped the steering wheel, my thighs growing numb from poor circulation caused by sitting still in the traffic.

I hope that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s latest commitment to enhance the flood control projects will genuinely alleviate the flooding that threatens people’s safety and livelihoods.

Or will it merely become another chapter in the muddled saga of anomalous flood control projects in the country?

The promise to complete the pipe-laying for the G. Araneta Drainage Improvement Project by May, and to address the pumping station soon, raises questions: How does the government define success in flood control? Will the projects be completed not only on time but be built to withstand the increasing intensity of climate change?

We have flood control projects that have turned out to be underwhelming or, worse, entirely ineffective. The “Oplan Kontra Baha” program, while ambitious, can fall prey to the same pitfalls unless bolstered by transparency and accountability.

Cleaning and declogging waterways must be sustained long enough to make a real impact; otherwise, they will be hurried efforts before an imminent storm.

Regional disparities in project implementation should be addressed. The focus on urban areas, particularly Metro Manila, tends to overshadow the provinces that suffer equally, if not worse, from flooding. This creates a divide not just in infrastructure but in the prioritization of government resources. Why are flood control measures in the capital afforded greater attention while rural communities continue to drown under neglect?

All these systemic issues that contribute to flooding, such as poor urban planning and unregulated development in flood-prone areas, must be fully addressed.

Without a comprehensive approach that embraces sustainability and inclusivity, we risk repeating past failures.

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