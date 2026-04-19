Meralco Enjoins Businesses to Embrace Energy Efficiency Amid Global Uncertainty

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the country’s largest electricity distributor, has been proactively implementing all necessary measures to contain the impact of the current situation and ensure continuous delivery of stable, reliable, and least-cost service to its customers.

“We want to ensure adequate supply of power and manage price volatility as responsibly as possible,” Meralco chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Meralco has been supporting measures that the government has undertaken to manage the situation, particularly on implementing demand-side practices to manage consumption.

The Department of Energy (DoE) recently joined a Meralco-organized webinar where they renewed the call to commercial and industrial establishments to incorporate energy efficiency practices in their operations.

“How we consume energy is what we can control. Supply is outside of us. For businesses, there are opportunities for you to do an energy audit or a spot check. Get a professional and go around to see the opportunities you have. Think of energy efficiency as an opportunity not as an obligation,” DoE Energy Utilization Management Bureau Director IV Patrick Aquino had said.