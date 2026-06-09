Phl batters ready to swing

It’s a grand slam year for Philippine baseball.

While pushing for a stronger grassroots development program, the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) is gearing up for a series of international competitions, exposures and hosting for members of the national team.

“It’s a very busy year,” said PABA secretary general Mike Asuncion in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

First off the bat is the Baseball Federation of Asia U12 Asian Baseball Championship in Guali, China from 9 to 15 August, where the Philippines will face teams from Japan, China and Pakistan in its group, and potentially against Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand from the other group.