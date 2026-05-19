Young batters seek Asian glory

“Of course, the goal is always to win all the games, but we all know that’s a tall order. Still, we want them to play their best and, with some luck, maybe finish on the podium,” De Castro said in a phone conversation.

“The usual problem is that we lose players because they are already being scouted at that age. That’s what we’re dealing with now.”

Having a 24-man pool would not only give them more options for the roster but also not worry about last-minute changes that could affect the chemistry of the squad.

“The agreement was to initially select 24 players because there could still be conflicts or emergencies. Then maybe two or three weeks before they leave, the final 18-man roster will be finalized,” De Castro said.

“We let the coaches decide on the team composition. Our only guideline is to send the best possible team that we can field.”

The Philippines hope to improve from its fourth-place finish from 2024 as it takes on powerhouses such as the Taiwanese, who are the defending champions, the Japanese and South Koreans.