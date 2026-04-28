PABA holds recruitment spree

“It’s intact, but we also have a schedule for tryouts because we constantly need to update our lineup. We don’t want anyone to be complacent in the team,” Asuncion said.

“There’s always somebody who wants to get your position so everybody has to earn it, even the coaches. Our coaches are also like that. We constantly review the lineup of coaches.”

Asuncion said they want to see the country to consistently compete against the best squads in Asia as they look to improve from their fifth-place finish in the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in China in 2023.

“The number one in the world is Japan. China and Korea are not far from each other. That’s the big three of Asia,” Asuncion said.