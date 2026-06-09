Oftana puts dismal performance behind

Calvin Oftana is putting his dismal performance behind as TNT Tropang 5G battles Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven finals series on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The deadeye gunner from Cagayan de Oro said he is eager to redeem himself after posting a forgettable 1-of-8 shooting clip in their 102-116 loss in Game 3 last Sunday.

With Oftana, who erupted for 31 points in Game 2, firing blanks, the Kings were able to take a 2-1 lead, putting them two wins away from clinching the title.