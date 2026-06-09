Oftana puts dismal performance behind

Calvin Oftana is putting his dismal performance behind as TNT Tropang 5G battles Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven finals series on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The deadeye gunner from Cagayan de Oro said he is eager to redeem himself after posting a forgettable 1-of-8 shooting clip in their 102-116 loss in Game 3 last Sunday.
With Oftana, who erupted for 31 points in Game 2, firing blanks, the Kings were able to take a 2-1 lead, putting them two wins away from clinching the title.
“I feel bad for them that I didn’t contribute, but yeah, we’re just gonna move forward. That’s how life is,” said Oftana, who was given a bigger role on offense after their original import Bol Bol crashed with an injury in the semifinals.
“Sometimes it’s bad, sometimes it’s good. So, we’ll make up for it next game.”
Oftana also played down his on-court argument with head coach Chot Reyes, saying that he has nothing against the 11-time champion mentor.
“Coach Chot and I are like that. The game was really intense. I said, ‘Coach, I made a mistake,’” Oftana said.
“But it’s normal for a team. I respect Coach Chot and his decisions.”