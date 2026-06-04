Oftana brushes off late miscue

Calvin Oftana moved on from his late-game miss as TNT Tropang 5G suffered a heartbreaking 100-102 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday.

Oftana said that while he believes he was fouled by Kings import Justin Brownlee in the final play of the game, he acknowledged that the play could have gone either way with only 0.6 seconds remaining on the clock.

Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes did not hide his frustration as he made a quick exit from the Big Dome.

“You all saw what happened. The referees didn’t make the call,” Reyes said.