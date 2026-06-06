Oftana bounces back, drops 31

TNT star Calvin Oftana came up with a stellar performance in the series equalizer that erased the frustration of a missed potential game-tying basket in the opener.
Proving that he has already moved on from a sorry loss in Game 1, Oftana powered the defending champions Tropang 5G to a 101-94 victory to tie the best-of-seven Philippine Basketball Association Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup finals to 1-1 on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Oftana poured a game-high 31 points as TNT had a better start to lead by as many as 22, building enough separation to cushion the Kings’ late rally.
The Tropang 5G forward shot 11-of-18 from the field, including five triples, and grabbed 10 boards just two nights after missing an alley-oop layup at the buzzer of a tight 100-102 defeat in Game 1.
“We just try to move forward from those things (loss). We’ve learned our lessons. We lost that game because of our terrible first half,” Oftana said.
TNT made a quick turnaround to turn the rematch of last edition’s finale into a virtual best-of-five.
“Of course, everyone is motivated, from the coaches to the staff up to the management. We are motivated to win this game so that we can tie the series. That’s it,” he added.
Tropang 5G coach Chot Reyes said he didn’t need to talk to Oftana following their loss last Wednesday.
“We didn’t talk about it. We just went back to the video and showed the players how Ginebra was defending them and talked about our counters,” he said.
“So, in the end, we can draw up all the strategies that we want. But in the end, it’s the players who make the plays.”
TNT saw its double-digit lead dwindle to just four after Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee scored on a layup for a 98-94 count with 58 seconds remaining.
Oftana answered with two charities. Chris McCullough made a couple of good defensive job on Brownlee in between his split from the foul line as the Tropang 5G pulled off the escape.
Oftana’s 31 points marked his season best production and career-best in a game against the Kings.