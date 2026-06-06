Oftana bounces back, drops 31

Oftana poured a game-high 31 points as TNT had a better start to lead by as many as 22, building enough separation to cushion the Kings’ late rally.

The Tropang 5G forward shot 11-of-18 from the field, including five triples, and grabbed 10 boards just two nights after missing an alley-oop layup at the buzzer of a tight 100-102 defeat in Game 1.

“We just try to move forward from those things (loss). We’ve learned our lessons. We lost that game because of our terrible first half,” Oftana said.

TNT made a quick turnaround to turn the rematch of last edition’s finale into a virtual best-of-five.

“Of course, everyone is motivated, from the coaches to the staff up to the management. We are motivated to win this game so that we can tie the series. That’s it,” he added.

Tropang 5G coach Chot Reyes said he didn’t need to talk to Oftana following their loss last Wednesday.

“We didn’t talk about it. We just went back to the video and showed the players how Ginebra was defending them and talked about our counters,” he said.