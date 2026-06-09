NAPOLCOM showcases art of second chances in BAGA exhibit

The exhibit, which runs until 18 June at the ground floor of the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City, features works by the Bagong Buhay Group of Artists (BAGA), a collective of PRLs and individuals from various sectors who use art as a platform for healing and positive transformation.

The collection showcases paintings that reflect stories of resilience, redemption and hope, demonstrating how creative expression can help individuals rebuild their lives and reconnect with society.

BAGA has gained recognition through art exhibitions, charity sales and workshops conducted in courts and government institutions nationwide while supporting rehabilitation initiatives for both Persons Restored of Liberty and Persons Deprived of Liberty.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said the exhibit highlights the importance of giving individuals opportunities to rebuild their lives.

"Isang inspirasyon ang masaksihan kung paano nagiging daan ang sining upang maipahayag ng ating mga PRLs at PDLs ang kanilang pangarap at pag-asa. Ang pagbabago at pagbangon ay posible para sa bawat isa kung may pagkakataon, suporta, at pagtanggap mula sa lipunan," Calinisan said.

NAPOLCOM has invited government officials, partner agencies, media organizations and the public to visit the exhibit and support the artists. Proceeds from artwork sales will directly benefit the participating artists and their families as they pursue sustainable livelihoods and successful reintegration into their communities.

The commission said the initiative underscores its commitment to rehabilitation, restorative justice and programs that help former offenders become productive members of society.