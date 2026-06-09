M&S returns to Philippines with new partner

The relaunch comes following the closure of all M&S stores operated by SSI Group in May. Under the new arrangement, M&S will reopen later this year with its fashion, home, beauty and food offerings, beginning with a flagship store at Glorietta in Makati City and the return of its online channels.

The move forms part of M&S’ broader strategy of expanding through franchise partnerships in key markets. The company said it is strengthening its relationship with MAP, which has managed M&S operations in Indonesia and Vietnam for more than 26 years and has helped drive the brand’s growth in both countries.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with MAP into the Philippines. Having played a pivotal role in driving our growth in Indonesia, MAP’s deep local expertise gives us confidence as we accelerate our growth plans in Southeast Asia. We know there is strong demand for the M&S brand in the Philippines, and we’re excited to reopen our stores and online channels later this year,” said Mark Lemming, managing director of M&S International.

For MAP, the Philippines represents another step in its regional expansion strategy. The Indonesian retailer operates more than 4,000 stores across over 80 cities and manages a portfolio of more than 150 international brands.

“Taking over the M&S business in the Philippines marks an important milestone for MAP Fashion and reflects our commitment to growing iconic global brands across Southeast Asia. The Philippines is an exciting and fast-growing market, and Manila is the ideal place to begin this next chapter for M&S,” said Sameer Prasad, chief executive officer of MAP Fashion.

M&S first entered the Philippine market in 1984. The company said the new partnership is expected to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia as it seeks to expand its retail footprint through established regional operators with existing infrastructure and market expertise.