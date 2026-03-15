Acer marks 20 years as Phl’s top laptop brand

In celebration of its two decades of market leadership, Acer Philippines is offering 20 percent off on selected laptops from 10 March to 5 April.

“Twenty years of celebration means 20 percent off on selected Acer laptops,” Acer Philippines said in its recent promotional announcement.

Based on previous IDC data, the company dominated the country’s PC market in terms of unit market share during the first quarter of 2025. With 149 shipments and a 24.1 percent market share, Acer outperformed its rivals in the local market.

However, Lenovo followed Acer, earning 123 shipments and a 20 percent market share, while HP recorded a 15.3 percent share from its 95 shipments across the country.

Meanwhile, ASUS posted a 14 percent market share with 89 shipments, while Dell Technologies registered 7.4 percent, equivalent to 45 shipments.

Other laptop brands collectively held a 19 percent market share, equivalent to 119 shipments.