SaveMart expands south with ‘Munti’ branch

SaveMart is backed by SM Markets and carries a selection of products from SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore.

The inauguration was attended by top retail executives, including SaveMart president Bang Manalad, SM Supermarket president Jojo Tagbo, and SM Hypermarket president Arnold Daluz, alongside representatives from global partners such as Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, and Abbott Laboratories.

Local and national officials were also present, including Senator Mark Villar, former Senator Cynthia Villar, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon and Vice Mayor Stephanie Teves-Wong.

The former lady senator described the new store as “a new milestone for the community,” citing its potential to provide economic growth and improved services for local residents.

To mark the opening, the store offered various promotions, including “buy one, take one” deals, value bundles, and exclusive SM Eats treats. The event also featured product sampling and the distribution of free reusable bags to early shoppers.