Kanye West’s latest music video sparks debate online

Kanye West is once again generating conversation online following the release of the music video for his latest track, Gemini Season.
The American rapper unveiled the visual this week, with the project directed by his partner, Bianca Censori.
As with many of West's recent artistic releases, the video quickly drew attention for its unconventional imagery and provocative presentation.
The music video opens with Censori sitting in a rural setting as she milks a cow, with the camera focusing on the minimalist and surreal atmosphere of the scene.
For much of the video, she remains the central figure before West makes an appearance toward the end.
In the closing moments, West is seen pouring the milk over Censori before the screen cuts to black, bringing the video to an abrupt conclusion.
The visual has since sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some viewers praising its artistic and symbolic approach, while others questioned the meaning behind the imagery and described the concept as bizarre or controversial.
West has long been known for releasing projects that blur the lines between music, performance art, and visual experimentation.
The release of Gemini Season continues that trend, fueling online discussions and further cementing the rapper's reputation for creating content that rarely goes unnoticed.