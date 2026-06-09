Kanye West’s latest music video sparks debate online

Kanye West is once again generating conversation online following the release of the music video for his latest track, Gemini Season.

The American rapper unveiled the visual this week, with the project directed by his partner, Bianca Censori.

As with many of West's recent artistic releases, the video quickly drew attention for its unconventional imagery and provocative presentation.

The music video opens with Censori sitting in a rural setting as she milks a cow, with the camera focusing on the minimalist and surreal atmosphere of the scene.

For much of the video, she remains the central figure before West makes an appearance toward the end.