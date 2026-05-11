Pete Davidson calls Kanye West a 'gay Nazi' during roast meant for Kevin Hart

Appearing at the “Kevin Hart Roast” at the Kia Forum on Sunday night, the comedian did what comedians at roasts are contractually and spiritually obligated to do — offend everyone within reach. Kevin Hart, the late Charlie Kirk, Tony Hinchcliffe, and singer-rapper Lizzo all caught stray bullets. But naturally, the room perked up the moment Davidson steered the conversation toward Kanye.

“I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis,” Pete quipped, a sentence so wildly specific it almost deserves museum preservation.

The joke, unsurprisingly, landed somewhere between brutal and catastrophically unwise. Davidson was clearly taking aim at West’s years-long spiral into antisemitic rhetoric and open flirtations with Nazi imagery—behavior that turned the artist formerly known as untouchable into perhaps the only man capable of making an arena full of celebrities collectively wince in unison.

Of course, history sits heavily between the two men. Back in 2022, during Davidson’s brief relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kanye transformed Instagram into a digital war zone, christening Pete with the immortal nickname “Skete” and posting disturbing content depicting violence toward the comedian. One suspects Davidson has kept the receipts, emotionally if not legally.

As for the “gay” portion of the joke, the internet immediately did what it always does — paused, squinted, and prepared discourse threads. Which is ironic considering Kanye remains married to Bianca Censori, whose public wardrobe choices continue to test both gravity and fabric engineering.

Still, if there’s one thing Hollywood loves more than reconciliation, it’s recycled conflict with better lighting. Davidson’s jab was crude, reckless, and absolutely designed to ricochet across social media by breakfast.

Now comes the waiting game. Whether Kanye ignores it, forgives it (very unlikely), or responds with an all-caps post and a grainy black background.