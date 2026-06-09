House: SONA to be simple but dignified

Contrary to what has been accustomed, House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil highlighted that they themed the SONA as a “simple” yet “dignified” program.

“The operative word for this year I think would be a simple SONA…there will be no red carpet, no long gowns,” Garafil said during the 1st Inter-Agency Coordination Meeting for the SONA.

“Even some of the preparations that we’ve done are geared towards keeping it simple but still dignified, of course this of major event for the administration, for the Filipino people,” she added.

Garafil mentioned that the invitation that they had sent out specifically encouraged participants to refrain from expensive attire, particularly urging women to opt for a “simple Filipiniana dress.”

As part of the meeting, members of different government agencies were present including officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and newly-appointed Senate Secretary General Renato Bantug Jr.

The House Secretary called on the agencies present during the said consultation to ensure that the SONA would be smoothly carried out.

“I hope everyone will also contribute to make this very simple but dignified for the President and the Filipino people,” she noted.

Marcos’ annual message is set to take place on 17 July at the House of Representatives in Quezon City.