Gatchalian-led bloc flags security threat intel reports; Lacson cites 'frustration' among troops

The intel was relayed by NBI Director Melvin Matibag during the consultative meeting of the Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday, according to senators.

Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian said the information poses a “potential threat” to the Senate premises, but Lacson underscored that the situation is far worse because it already involves military and uniform personnel.

“As per information, though still sketchy and raw, the level of frustration within the armed services has reached up to battalion and regional levels,” Lacson told reporters on Tuesday.

The exasperation among the military reportedly stemmed from the ongoing standoff in the Senate, the unresolved flood-control fiasco, surging inflation, and rising petroleum prices.

The military personnel involved are allegedly notorious for a history in which no coup attempts without civilian support have succeeded.

“The danger is, if some unscrupulous and power-hungry destabilizers among some aligned political groups would take advantage by fanning the flame of discontent, rightly or wrongly, which could trigger widespread mass movements and protests," he pointed out.

Due to this, Lacson said authorities are keeping a close eye on the “ongoing crisis at the national level brought about by numerous factors, both internal and external.”

Senator Tito Sotto noted that the security threat is “very serious,” warranting tight safety measures to prevent it from escalating and to maintain peace and order within the Senate.

Although a lockdown would entirely depend on the recommendations of those involved in security.

“The threat is a clear and present danger; therefore, serious considerations must be taken,” he told reporters.

Gatchalian is scheduled to meet with the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms to discuss heightened security measures and adjust protocols within the Senate in the face of the threat.

Rumors of a coup d’état have persisted since last year, although the AFP has repeatedly dismissed them as “fake news” reportedly aimed at fuelling political noise and destabilizing the government.

The AFP has claimed that its backing for President Marcos Jr. as commander-in-chief remains intact, despite one of its troops, Col. Audie Mongao, a senior Philippine Army officer, withdrawing support from the Chief Executive in January, which subsequently led to his relief.

Mangao is currently facing a general court-martial for violating Article of War 63, which penalizes any acts of disrespect toward the President and other high-ranking government officials, by dismissal from service.

While a wave of unverified reports has periodically circulated since 2024—alleging an internal rift and an institutional withdrawal of support for the President—the case of Mongao, an active-duty senior officer, was the first of its kind.

Marcos, father and namesake—the late president Marcos Sr.—was embroiled in a similar situation in February 1986 after the AFP withdrew its support from him, following massive allegations of electoral fraud in the snap elections for the late Corazon Aquino.

This later led to the infamous EDSA People Power Revolution, which forced Marcos Sr. to cease the country’s top post and go into exile with his family.