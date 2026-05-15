Gibo dismisses AFP destab rumors amid Senate turmoil

The Defense chief said calls urging the military to intervene in political issues would not influence active AFP personnel, although such appeals may affect retired officers supporting certain political groups.

“Those in the ranks are professionals and this will not affect them,” he said.

Teodoro emphasized that the ongoing political tensions and law enforcement issues surrounding the Senate are distinct from military and national defense concerns.

“There is a big distinction between a political and law enforcement issue, and a military issue and a national defense issue,” he said.

He also warned against misinterpreting constitutional provisions describing the AFP as the “protector of the people and the State,” saying some groups incorrectly use the phrase to justify calls for military intervention.

“Very clear in the Armed Forces that they have learned the lessons of improper meddling by the Armed Forces in politics,” Teodoro pointed out.

He added. “Any calls for Armed Forces revolt or whatnot from any party that has no basis in law, and they use the constitution as the Armed Forces is the protector, it is a gross and mistaken misinterpretation of the Constitution,” Teodoro said.

“There is no operative procedure for that. It is just a statement that the Armed Forces must remain apolitical,” he went on.

Further, Teodoro confirmed that he spoke with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. regarding the participation of Philippine Marines during the Senate incident, clarifying that their role was limited to providing physical security in the Senate premises.

“Basically, we don’t have any role except to explain the participation of the Marines,” he said.

The Senate shooting incident occurred amid tensions over the possible arrest of Dela Rosa following the unsealing of a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte.