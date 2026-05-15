Gibo dismisses AFP destab rumors amid Senate turmoil

Defense Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. on Friday dismissed anew speculation of destabilization within the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) amid the political turmoil surrounding the recent shooting incident at the Senate and the controversial departure of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa from the chamber.
In an ambush interview shortly after attending the 45th anniversary celebration of the 5th Infantry Division in Northern Luzon, Teodoro stressed that active-duty military personnel remain professional and focused on their mandate.
“We, in the active duty ranks of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, where my jurisdiction lies, there is none,” Teodoro said when asked if the military had monitored any credible destabilization efforts against the government.
The Defense chief said calls urging the military to intervene in political issues would not influence active AFP personnel, although such appeals may affect retired officers supporting certain political groups.
“Those in the ranks are professionals and this will not affect them,” he said.
Teodoro emphasized that the ongoing political tensions and law enforcement issues surrounding the Senate are distinct from military and national defense concerns.
“There is a big distinction between a political and law enforcement issue, and a military issue and a national defense issue,” he said.
He also warned against misinterpreting constitutional provisions describing the AFP as the “protector of the people and the State,” saying some groups incorrectly use the phrase to justify calls for military intervention.
“Very clear in the Armed Forces that they have learned the lessons of improper meddling by the Armed Forces in politics,” Teodoro pointed out.
He added. “Any calls for Armed Forces revolt or whatnot from any party that has no basis in law, and they use the constitution as the Armed Forces is the protector, it is a gross and mistaken misinterpretation of the Constitution,” Teodoro said.
“There is no operative procedure for that. It is just a statement that the Armed Forces must remain apolitical,” he went on.
Further, Teodoro confirmed that he spoke with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. regarding the participation of Philippine Marines during the Senate incident, clarifying that their role was limited to providing physical security in the Senate premises.
“Basically, we don’t have any role except to explain the participation of the Marines,” he said.
The Senate shooting incident occurred amid tensions over the possible arrest of Dela Rosa following the unsealing of a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte.