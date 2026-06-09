BROADWAY MADNESS

NEW YORK (AFP) — United States President Donald Trump was booed during the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday, as his attendance prompted ultra-tight security at the storied New York venue.

Fans jeered the Republican leader, who was watching the game from an executive suite, when he appeared onscreen inside the arena during the singing of the national anthem.

Security measures were hiked for the visit, with authorities barring fans without tickets from coming within several blocks of Madison Square Garden.

They also banned watch parties directly outside the Manhattan venue — a break from the first two playoff games between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, which drew jubilant crowds.